Man leaves baby, groceries in stroller at Publix Robert Hughes News Man leaves baby, groceries in stroller at Publix A Eustis man is facing charges after allegedly stealing groceries and ditching a baby at a Publix.

“It makes me angry. I don’t see how somebody could be that evil and spiteful to do that,” Jenna Cazin, a shopper at the store, told FOX 35’s David Williams.

The arrest affidavit said a loss prevention officer saw 26-year-old Robert Hughes inside a Eustis Publix on Tuesday, walking the store with an infant in a stroller.

The affidavit said Hughes put a $4.99 bottle of Axe Shampoo, a $3.34 package of Little beef smokies, and a $13.99 bottle of Lamarco Prosecco champagne into the stroller with the baby.

The report said Hughes didn’t pay for the items, and walked outside.

Monika Potter, a shopper at the store said “It just doesn’t make any sense.”

That officer asked Hughes to come back, but Hughes bolted, leaving the infant in the stroller, and groceries behind.

“I think it’s crazy myself," Potter said. "Why would you steal someone’s baby. Why would you steal someone’s baby, steal a bunch of groceries, then abandon the whole situation?”

Police say Hughes’ girlfriend got him to come back. But he gave police a fake name, and resisted arrest.

Noah Finley, a shopper at the store said he felt “A mixture of anger and disgust.”

FOX 35 went to Hughes’ Eustis home to get answers, but no one came to the door.

The report doesn’t say who’s baby was in the stroller, or why Hughes allegedly carried out the bizarre act.

Jenna added “Yeah, it’s really weird.”

Hughes is facing charges including theft, providing a false name while lawfully detained, and resisting without violence.