Police shoot robbery suspect in Ocala Regional Medical Center

The suspect was inside an X-ray exam room at Ocala’s Regional Medical Center Wednesday night when a veteran Ocala Police Department officer opened fire.

Deputy Chief Rodney Smith explained “In my opinion, he saved a life. That’s doing the right thing.”

Ocala Police said they and the FBI arrested the suspect in connection with the robbery of this Bank of America Wednesday night.

While being arrested, the suspect fell and said he was hurt, so he was taken to hospital. He was about to get medical care, but he was handcuffed and shackled.

Deputy Chief Rodney Smith said "So, his handcuffs were removed. The suspect grabbed medical personnel. Armed himself with scissors and made threats to the medical personnel and to our officers.”

The veteran officer with more than 25 years of experience shot the suspect twice.

Hospital staff was not badly hurt.

Deputy Chief explained "It was in policy and by our procedures. We had him in handcuffs, we had him in shackles. He complained of injury, so we did everything that was outlined in our policy of how we transport.

The families of some hospital patients were frightened to learn what happened inside the hospital.

Holly, whose mother is in hospital, told Fox 35's David Williams "It makes me worry about the safety of my mom. It’s just really scary.”

Ocala Police said the suspect is being treated at Ocala Regional Medical Center, which is the same hospital where the incident happened.

Once he is released by doctors, the suspect will be hauled off to jail.

The officer involved is on administrative leave.

Neither the name of the officer involved nor the name of the suspect was released Thursday.