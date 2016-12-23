Thieves make off with $60,000 in cookies and crackers

- Authorities in South Florida are searching for at least three thieves who stole two 48-foot trailers filled with cookies and crackers.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the thieves took more than $60,000 worth of Nabisco products from a warehouse in Weston, Florida.

Authorities believe the theft took place almost a month ago.

Security video shows a four-door car and two trucks entering the property.

Someone then hooks up the two trailers to the two trucks and the trucks are driven away.

The sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in solving the theft.