Attempted murder suspect arrested after cross-county chase

A man wanted in a cross-county chase is now behind bars for attempted murder in Orange County.

Ryan Bowles is Garrison Cooke's brother, he stopped by the crime scene in Chuluota to see everything for himself, "This is crazy, all because of my brother." Bowles tell us in disbelief.

Garrison Cooke is known to police, and wanted for attempted murder.

A deputy spotted Cooke and that's when he put to the peddle to the medal. Investigators say Cooke drove through UCF's campus, where the pursuit temporarily stopped because of congestion and safety concerns.

Deputies caught up with him again in Seminole County.

"They set up stop sticks and as you can see Mr. Cooke's vehicle, which is a stolen vehicle we believe, one of the tires fell off the truck, he came to a stop and Mr. Cooke was taken into custody," says Jeff Williamson of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Fox 35 was there while Cooke was taken into the Seminole County Jail.

Deputies questioned his girlfriend, who was a passenger in the car during the chase.

"My understanding is that the female that was in the car with him had, on multiple occasions, told him she wanted to get out of the car, since he did not comply, there's kidnapping charge as well," says Williamson. Cooke is charged with attempted murder in Orange County, and has two warrants for his arrest in Seminole County.