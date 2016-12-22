Batman robber stirkes again in Ormond Beach

- A knife wielding robber wearing a Batman mask strikes again in Ormond Beach, according to police.

Ormond Beach Police Department spokesperson Keith Walker says a worker from Steak n Shake took a smoke break outside when the suspect approached demanding his cash.

Earlier this month, officers say they believe it was this same suspect who hit the 7-Eleven and Kangaroo back to back, on December 13th the other on the 14th.

“The first two times he said ‘give me your money, I don’t want to hurt you’ and then he produces the knife. The first time the clerk ran out, didn’t get the register so he took a bunch of cigarettes,” said Walker.

Police say the suspect is striking in the early morning hours. They need help identifying him, police say he’s getting dangerously close to victims with his knife and they’re worried he could hurt someone.

“If he’s willing to go out there and produce a knife and approach people he doesn’t know in the dark, especially in a state where you have the right to have a concealed fire arm if you’re permitted to do so, then he’s a dangerous person and all caution should be considered when dealing with this person,” said Officer Wilson.

Police say the suspect is a white male between 5’5’’ and 5’9’’ who weighs between 200-230 lbs.