Elderly Holly Hill couple robbed in own home

Holly Hill Police are looking for a pair of suspects after they barged into an elderly couple's home on Palmer Street and robbed them. Margaret Redmond says she heard a knock at the door just before noon on December 20th, and went to the door to see who it was.

That's when a man and woman burst through the door.

“I saw a car out here, but I kept thinking ‘what are they doing here?’, and that’s when all of the sudden she said ‘hit the floor’.”

Her husband Eric could not hit the floor because of an injury. The suspects started asking for cash, demanding they be taken to an ATM with Margaret Redmond going with them.

“Did what they said, and they kept saying get in the car, and I was thinking, no I am not going to do that.”

The couple dumped a purse in the floor and grabbed a small amount of cash. Margaret Redmond says her husband Eric took his chance and ran for the door when the suspect couple went down a hallway. Neighbors called 9-1-1 and the robbers took off.

“This street is basically quiet, and you would never expect it. But trust me, I will never open the door for anybody ever again."

Holly Hill police are looking for two people, a tall black male in his mid 20's, around 6 feet tall with a slender build and a thin mustache. The second suspect is described as a wide, white female with blonde hair. She is around 5'6" and in her mid 20's. They certainly made an impression on Mrs. Redmond.

“I think they are nuts!"

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Holly Hill Police.