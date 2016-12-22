Boy recovering after being mauled by dog in Groveland News Boy recovering after being mauled by dog in Groveland A 3-year-old boy is in a Tampa hospital recovering, after being mauled by a dog in Groveland.

2-year-old Rocky the pitbull is at home after the attack. Police say it wasn't his fault.

We talked to Sgt Stephanie Crews at the Groveland Police Department.

"The mother had let the child into the back gate. The child went into the fenced in yard and started to play. As the child was playing the larger of the two dogs, the pitbull in question, then began to maul the child. The mother yelled for help." Investigators say the mother walked into her neighbor's yard with permission. Even thougth the dog owner said not to do it. "The owner of the dog stated they had come over the day before and asked them not to come into the fenced in area because they were unknown to the dog."

"They brought the little boy out on the stretcher."Neighbor Rodrick Soloman says the toddler has wandered into his yard before.

"I was shocked." He says, the little boy also plays with his young kids. "He's very friendly a people child. He only three."

Police kicked the mother off property. No word on if she'll face charges. The boy is in stable condition.

Rodrick says, "That's just very sad. My prayers go out to him and the family."