Stephanie Murphy announces inauguration ticket selection process

- U.S. Congresswoman-Elect Stephanie Murphy of Winter Park said her office will officially begin collecting requests for tickets to the inaugural ceremony of Donald J. Trump as President of the United States. Her office announced a submission deadline of Friday, Jan. 6 at noon, where a random drawing will then determine selections. Requests may be made online, by mail, or by phone.

President-Elect Trump will be sworn in as president at noon on Jan. 20, 2017, at an outdoor ceremony on the west steps of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.



"The inauguration of a president is a historic, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Murphy. "Though I do not take office until Jan. 3, 2017, I wanted to start this process as soon as possible so that constituents have time to make their travel accommodations. Remember, you don't need a ticket to be on the National Mall for the inauguration, but tickets do ensure you a reserved standing area closer to the U.S. Capitol building. When I take office in January, we will be ready and willing to help constituents as they plan their visit to our nation's capital for the inauguration."

Due to limited supply, each person may only request up to five tickets. Murphy's office said interested parties have until noon on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, to submit their ticket requests either online, by phone, or by mail.

Residents in Florida's Seventh Congressional District may request tickets to attend the presidential inaugural ceremony of Donald J. Trump on Jan. 20, 2017, in one of three ways:



Online: http://bit.ly/FL7Tickets (preferred method)

Phone: 407-490-0270

Mail: Rep.-Elect Stephanie Murphy, P.O. Box 207, Winter Park, FL 32790*



*Must be postmarked by Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

Murphy's office said there are some important considerations to consider while requesting tickets:

-A ticket is not required to be on the National Mall for the inauguration as it is available to the general public on a first-come, first-serve basis. A ticket, however, does ensure access to a reserved standing area on the east end of the National Mall closer to the U.S. Capitol building, where the ceremony will take place.

-While tickets are free of charge, ticket holders are responsible for funding all personal expenses related to the inauguration. Please keep in mind that these expenses-particularly airfare and hotel accommodations-can be substantial.

-Ticket holders should be prepared to stand for lengthy periods of time, in cold and possibly wet weather, and should expect tight security and large crowds.



-Inauguration tickets must be picked in person at Congresswoman Murphy's Washington, D.C., office on Thursday, Jan. 18th or Friday, Jan. 19th. A government-issued ID will be required to claim tickets. The U.S. House of Representatives prohibits mailing tickets to constituents under any circumstance.

-Tickets only admit you to reserved standing areas to view the swearing-in ceremony from the National Mall on Jan. 20, 2017. Members of Congress are not given tickets to inaugural balls for public distribution.