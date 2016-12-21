Ormond Beach woman dies in crash on 21st birthday News Ormond Beach woman dies in crash on 21st birthday An Ormond Beach woman was found dead after crashing her car into the Tomoka River. David Walker says the roads were so foggy on the Tuesday morning of the crash, they could not even find it before the sun came up.

- An Ormond Beach woman was found dead after crashing her car into the Tomoka River. David Walker says the roads were so foggy on the Tuesday morning of the crash, they could not even find it before the sun came up.

"Really dark, foggy at the time. Weren't able to locate anything at that particular moment."

Walker says police responded at around 5:45 just outside of Tomoka State Park. Dive teams eventually found the car after they noticed an oil slick in the water later that morning.

"Divers went in. Both windows were down in the vehicle but there was no one inside."

The following day, divers found the body of 21 year old Carly Bowie. Her parents had just reported her missing when divers originally found the car. David Walker says the car hit several times before rolling over the bridge into the water.

"There were several area that were, on the guard rail that were damaged, so it hit the guard rail a couple of times, and then went over."

Bowie had just turned 21 hours before the crash was reported. Ormond Beach police will continue the investigation to find out why the crash happened.