Clermont Police issue warrant for package theft suspect caught on camera News Clermont Police issue warrant for package theft suspect caught on camera Lisbeth Suarez couldn't believe her eyes when she reviewed her home surveillance video last week, showing a man walking up to her porch with phonebooks – the video shows him bending down out of frame to set down the phonebook, then a few seconds later you see him walk off with her package in hand.

“When I saw that happening I was like, I cannot believe this and it was like so casual Sunday at 1 o’clock, I’m like nobody would expect that,” said Suarez.

The video shows the man then loading the package until a waiting car and then he appears to continue walking.

What’s worse Suarez said inside the package was a special Christmas gift for her 3-year-old daughter, that she had ordered online

“It’s sad because everyone works hard, to give the best for their kids, and for someone just to come and take it away like that is very disappointing,” Suarez said.

Clermont Police have identified the man in this surveillance video at 55-year-old Gregory Zackery of Orlando, they’ve issued a warrant for his arrest on a charges of felony petty theft.

“She provided us with that video, and he detective that was investigating the case was able to positively identify the suspect,” said Officer Erin Razo with the Clermont Police Department.

Police say they’re unaware of any other package thefts in that area, and say the suspect’s use of phonebooks as a distraction tool is something they haven’t seen before.

“ This whole phonebook delivery thing, that’s new, we haven’t had any other reports of that happening, but we’re aware of it now, we actually, if anybody sees anybody delivering phonebooks that appear to be out of the ordinary definitely give us a call so we can respond out,” Razo said.