FHP warns of traffic citation scam

- The Florida Highway Patrol is warning drivers of a scam involving fraudulent traffic citations.

In a news release sent Tuesday night, the agency said a company representing itself as the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles — or DHSMV — demands payment for "citations."

According to the agency, the scam goes like this. Drivers receive emails requesting payment of a citation within a certain timeframe. If the payment isn't received on time, the company will demand a daily late fee. The email includes a linked payment page and email address.

The news release notes that the highway safety agency and the clerk of courts do not email citation to customers or require payment via email. Anyone receiving such an email should contact either agency.