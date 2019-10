- Orange County deputies say they detained a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting.

On Monday, deputies responded to a home on Saw Palmetto Lane for a 911 emergency.

Deputies say the person who called 911 told the dispatcher that shots had been fired inside the home and one person was shot.

Deputies arrived at the scene and detained a suspect.

They say the person who was shot was taken to the hospital, where the victim died of their injuries.

Deputies have not released the name of the suspect or the victim, but have said they were known to each other.