This deal actually was too good to be true.
After spending nearly $12,000 on an AirBNB rental, a British couple arrived only to discover that the room they booked didn’t actually exist. According to the couple, they aren’t the first to be duped by the apparent scam .
Ian and Denise Feltham booked a room described as a “VIP penthouse,” which promised to include a hot tub, super-king-sized bed, a Turkish bath and a private elevator, The Sun reports . When they arrived at the Las Boas complex in Ibiza, however, they reportedly were told that there was no VIP penthouse at the location.