- With the final farewell to Epcot's 'IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth' nighttime show on Monday, Epcot is ready to unveil its limited-time 'Epcot Forever' spectacular on Tuesday.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the show will "takes us on a journey through the past, present and future of Epcot, featuring a stirring collection of songs that paint a colorful picture of the park, with a look towards the future and all the magical possibilities still to come."

The Disney Parks Blog is streaming Tuesday night's new show.

Tune in by visiting the Disney Parks Blog website at 8:50 p.m.