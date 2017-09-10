Utilities company warns Florida residents of disturbing scam

- A utilities company near Orlando has received disturbing reports of armed robberies.

Sumter Electric Cooperative says that it has received reports of people posing as utility workers, knocking on people's doors and robbing them at gunpoint.

The robberies are reportedly happening in Marion County, near Orlando.

The sheriff's office says they have not heard about any of these incidents.

Sumter Electric Cooperative is now warning people about opening their doors during the storm.

