Tybee Island residents heed Irma warnings: "Run Forest Run"

- Residents of Tybee Island have seemingly heed evacuation warnings ahead of Hurricane Irma’s landfall.

The low-lying area is part of a swath of south Georgia that has mandatory evacuations due to the pending storm. Governor Nathan Deal also issued state of emergencies in a total of 94 counties across the state.



Many people have boarded up their homes and already hit the road. One resident left a message saying, “Run Forest Run.”

Family on Tybee Island in GA now headed to S Carolina ahead of #hurricaneirma2017 @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/umbzhEEmI1 — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) September 9, 2017

A flood advisory is also in effect in Tybee Island until 1 p.m. Saturday.

FOX 5 found numerous houses and businesses boarded up on Tybee, including the city's police department, city hall and library.Many families in the area also dealt with damage from Hurricane Matthew late last year. Few plan to hunker down and weather the storm but many have chosen to evacuate north.

Officials have made the Savannah Civic Center a gathering spot for evacuees. Once at the facility, crews will direct them to shelters in the surrounding towns.