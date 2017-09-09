Thousands lose power as Irma nears southern Florida

Florida Gov. Rick Scott says at least 76,000 people are without power as Irma unleashes winds and rain on the state. Scott said Saturday night that the outages expected to grow as Irma moves closer to the state.

According to the Florida Power and Light company's power tracker, more than 50,000 of the outages are located in Miami-Dade county.

Florida Power and Light says they have mobilized, and are urging customers to get ready and stay safe.

According to the company's website, it could take up to four days to recieve an estimate on when your power will be restored.

Estimated restoration times are based on the amount of damage to the area, but the company says they release restoration estimates for all customers 24-hours after the storm makes landfall.

48 hours after landfall, county by county estimates are given and finally 96 hours after landfall they provide restoration estimate at a more local level.

FPL also offered safety tips for customers and residents when it comes to power outages and storm damage: