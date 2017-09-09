PHOTOS: Puerto Rico shows what may be in store for Florida

FAJARDO, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 06: A rescue team from the local emergency management agency inspects flooded areas after the passing of Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)

FAJARDO, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 06: A rescue team from the local emergency management agency inspects flooded areas after the passing of Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)

FAJARDO, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 06: A rescue team from the local emergency management agency inspects flooded areas after the passing of Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)

FAJARDO, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 06: Joshua Alicea, a member of a rescue team from the local emergency management agency inspects flooded areas after the passing of Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)

FAJARDO, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 06: A street is flooded during the passing of Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)

FAJARDO, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 06: Debris is seen during a storm surge near the Puerto Chico Harbor during the passing of Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)

FAJARDO, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 06: A street is flooded during the passing of Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)

- Puerto Rico took a beating from Hurricane Irma on Wednesday. The storm left death and destruction in its wake as it moved through the Caribbean and now, it's making its way up to southern Florida, already bringing in heavy rain and powerful gusts of wind.

As Floridians anxiously await Irma's landfall, the people of Puerto Rico are struggling to recover just days after the storm came roaring through.

More than 1 million people in Puerto Rico are without power - nearly 70 percent of customers of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority.

Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Thursday that crews are investigating and until they know the extent of the damage, "it will be difficult to estimate how long the power outage will last."

Rossello added that ports on the island are still closed, and it's unclear when commercial flights will resume.

Schools and government offices are scheduled to reopen on Monday.