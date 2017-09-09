PHOTOS: Irma heading toward Florida after ripping through Caribbean

September 7, 2017. Fort Myers, Florida. Preparing for Hurricane Irma by boarding homes. Photo by Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross

September 7, 2017. Fort Myers, Florida. Preparing for Hurricane Irma by boarding homes. Photo by Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross

September 7, 2017. Fort Myers, Florida. Photo by Daniel Cima for the American Red Cross

Chickens are prepped for evacuation due to Hurricane Irma. Photo via Jayesh Mani.

Spotted by Walt Belcher in Safety Harbor, Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Spotted by FOX 29 Philadelphia reporter Chris O'Connell in Cocoa, Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Spotted by FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Paul Milliken in St. Simon's Island off the Georgia Coast ahead of Hurricane Irma.

- Hurricane Irma blasted a string of Caribbean islands, leaving battered homes and stripped trees in its wake. In Haiti, water rose to people's knees on Friday.

European nations sent help to several islands, with soldiers and sailors bringing much-needed water and food.

Meanwhile, Floridians heeded dire warnings from meteorologists and government officials, readying their homes and leaving the state.

Irma was at one point the most powerful recorded storm in the open Atlantic, and it could be one of the most devastating storms ever to hit Florida.

The photos above highlight some of the places damaged by - and waiting for - Irma.