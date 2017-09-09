PHOTOS: Irma heading toward Florida after ripping through Caribbean
(AP/WOFL) - Hurricane Irma blasted a string of Caribbean islands, leaving battered homes and stripped trees in its wake. In Haiti, water rose to people's knees on Friday.
European nations sent help to several islands, with soldiers and sailors bringing much-needed water and food.
Meanwhile, Floridians heeded dire warnings from meteorologists and government officials, readying their homes and leaving the state.
Irma was at one point the most powerful recorded storm in the open Atlantic, and it could be one of the most devastating storms ever to hit Florida.
The photos above highlight some of the places damaged by - and waiting for - Irma.