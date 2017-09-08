Officials prepare for Hurricane Irma in metro Atlanta

- Preparations are underway in metro Atlanta as tropical storm force winds are expected Monday. Hurricane Irma’s path is now headed towards Georgia.

Friday, City of Atlanta crews were out in full force making sure drains were clear ahead of Monday’s severe weather. Gregory Green, supervisor for the city’s wastewater collection said crews are on standby over the weekend and will report Monday to any problem areas.

FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist David Chandley said beginning Monday metro Atlanta could see two to six inches of rain and winds up to 60 miles per hour which means downed trees and power lines.

Georgia Power crews are already on standby, with crews in neighboring states ready to go as well.

Counties across metro Atlanta are preparing for the worse, but hoping for the best.

Officials are asking residents to prepare now; trim trees, bring any outdoor furniture inside and buy supplies in case this storm causes major problems.

Chief Susan Loeffler with The DeKalb County Emergency Management Center said they are keeping an eye on the storm and will open shelters as needed.

In a statement released Friday, the City of Atlanta said they are prepared to open temporary shelters for evacuees in coordination with the American Red Cross and other organizations.

