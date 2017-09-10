Hurricane Irma looters: Thieves target Foot Locker in Miami as hurricane hits Florida (VIDEO)

- Thieves were caught on camera looting a Foot Locker in Miami as Hurricane Irma pounded Florida on Sunday.

Video posted to Facebook by WSVN-TV in Miami showed the looters taking advantage of a closed up Foot Locker, loading several boxes of shoes into multiple getaway cars.

Authorities arrived at the scene as the looters fled the store’s parking lot, leaving shoes strewn about outside the Foot Locker.

WSVN-TV reports that police arrested nine people for looting a Simon’s Footwear and pawn shop in Fort Lauderdale during the hurricane.