Hurricane Irma forecast zeros in on Florida

- The first light of day shows Hurricane Irma has undergone some changes overnight. First off, sustained winds are down to 150 mph. Secondly, Irma is completing an eyewall replacement cycle and the eye continues to widen.

The diameter of the eye now is about 45 miles, which is good. Generally speaking, when the eye expands, the storm weakens while the wind field increases.

Think of a figure skater who is spinning. When she pulls her arms in, closer to her body, she spins much faster. When the skater extends her arms away from her body, the spin slows. It’s the same thing with a hurricane: When the eye expands, the storm spins slower.

The track of Irma is going to be very close to, if not on, the coast of Cuba. The storm’s interaction with land will more than likely weaken the storm further. I will be looking for intensity changes very closely.

The track forecast has not changed much. Nearly all the models are forecasting a storm running up the middle of Florida and the official forecast from the Hurricane Center follows along.

We have all seen the incredible photos of the damage in the Caribbean from Irma. Remember, that is Category 5 damage. The storm is not going to be a Category 5 when it is over Central Florida. Also not a Category 4, probably not a Category 3. More than likely a Category 2.

While that is certainly no picnic, the trend towards a weaker hurricane is good.

We will all get through this. Just do what you are doing. Finish up your preparations and do not stress.