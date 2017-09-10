Hemingway cats, staff survive Hurricane Irma in historic Key West home, TMZ reports

- The six-toed cats who call the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum in Key West, Florida home are all safe and accounted for after Hurricane Irma spared the island city, TMZ reports.

The museum curator and staff previously announced they would be looking after the more than 50 cats that run free at the Hemingway home and grounds.

TMZ reports all 55 cats and 10 staff members were accounted for and the property did not suffer any major structural damage besides a few downed trees on the estate.

On Friday, Father John Baker from St. Mary's Star of the Sea Basilica went to the Hemingway home to bless the animals and staff.

The Hemingway Home welcomes thousands of visitors every year from around the world.