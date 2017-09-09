Hemingway cats, staff riding out Irma in historic Key West home

- As Hurricane Irma heads toward Key West, Florida, some of the island's most famous residents are staying put. The six-toed cats at the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum will be riding out the storm in their historic home.

The museum curator and staff will be there to look after the animals. More than 50 cats have free run of the Hemingway home and grounds.

On Friday, Father John Baker from St. Mary's Star of the Sea Basilica came to the Hemingway home to bless the animals and staff.

With hurricane force winds and storm surge expected in Key West, several of the staff members say they are prepared for the storm.

The Hemingway Home welcomes thousands of visitors every year from around the world.