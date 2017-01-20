Sponsored Advertising: H&R Block Announces Refund Advance of Up to $1,250

Related Stories

The Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes (PATH) Act, which was passed to help combat tax refund fraud, requires the IRS to hold refunds of taxpayers claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) who file early. While roughly 30 million taxpayers claim the EITC or ACTC, approximately half file early and could be waiting until the week of Feb. 27 to get their refund from the IRS.

H&R Block will make available a Refund Advance of up to $1,250* from MetaBank® to current and new clients. The Refund Advance, a no-interest loan offered for a limited time at participating locations, is repaid with the client’s federal or state income tax refunds. In most cases, clients will have access to money the same day they apply.

For these clients and millions of others who desire access to money faster than the IRS can provide tax refunds, this loan can provide a valuable life line to cover unforeseen expenses. To be clear, this loan has no interest. There are no additional fees to apply. Current and new clients can visit an H&R Block location, let their tax professional know they are interested, and have their taxes e-filed. Those who apply will receive notification of approval or denial from the loan originator, and almost all who are approved will receive the loan proceeds the same day.

H&R Block helps Americans win every day when it comes to their income tax return. The no-interest Refund Advance is just one example of providing clients an exceptional value above and beyond tax preparation.

For more information on Refund Advance taxpayers can visit www.hrblock.com/refundadvance. To learn more about filing a Free 1040EZ and all other offers, find a nearby location or make an appointment, visit www.hrblock.com or call 1-800-HRBLOCK.

*This is an optional tax refund-related loan from MetaBank®, not your tax refund. Loans offered in amounts of $500, $750, or $1,250. Approval and loan amount based on estimated refund, ID verification, eligibility criteria, and underwriting. If approved, funds will be loaded on a prepaid card and the loan amount will be deducted from your refund reducing the amount paid directly to you. Tax returns may be e-filed without applying for this loan. Fees for other optional products or product features may apply. Limited time offer, at participating locations. Not offered in PR. HRB Maine License Number FRA2. See hrblock.com/loan for details.