- Osceola County has approved $500,000 to pave two areas at the Heritage Park sports and entertainment complex.

The venue, home to the Silver Spurs Rodeo, concerts and hundreds of other events, draws more than 600,000 people each year.

But, there are two problem areas on the property.

"It's an active area for all of our major events and what happens is, it turns into a quagmire whenever it rains," said Rob Larson, general manager of SMG Osceola Heritage Park.

A section of grass becomes a muddy mess, so the county is pouring concrete and covering it with sand and sod.

"This is gonna end up looking like it does now, just more solid and more leveled, and water will drain," Larson said.

The other section being paved will be used as an event entrance and security checkpoint.

"Over there, it's going to be a concrete pad, so it will help with entrances and walking, and no tripping hazards," Larson said.

The money for the project is coming from tourist tax dollars.

Osceola County resident Bryan Villela wishes it was being spent elsewhere.

"We have too many roads that are tore up to be spending money on stuff like that," Larson said.

But, Larson says a positive experience will ensure visitors come back, which benefits everyone.

"The more successful we are with bringing in out-of-towners and hosting local citizens, the better we all are off because there's more money coming into the community," Larson said.

The project is expected to be done by the end of the year.