Woman warns people about plant that can kill pets ORANGE CITY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A Volusia County woman is warning people about a common plant that could kill their pets.</p><p>Merania Jeanguenat says there were a few ferns planted in her backyard when she moved into an Orange City home recently. </p><p>She had no idea they were poisonous for dogs.</p><p>“I said to my husband, ‘What is this plant?’ Because she always runs over to this plant,” Jeanguenat said.</p><p>She says her 8-week-old puppy Mia was always trying to eat orange seeds under the plant. </p><p>She decided to post about it on social media for more information.</p><p>“They were saying it’s a Coontie plant. I’ve never even heard of that before,” she said. “They are extremely toxic to animals.”</p><p>According to the ASPCA, one or two seeds can kill a dog. </p><p>Mia, who weighs just seven pounds, ate seven of them. She was rushed to the vet this weekend.</p><p>“They were like, ‘Yeah, this is serious. We don’t know even know how she’s still alive,’” Jeanguenat said.</p><p>The ASPCA says the Coontie palm can cause vomiting, diarrhea and even liver failure. </p><p>Mia got an IV and luckily, she’s doing well. </p><p>Her owner says she may have survived because she didn’t bite into the seeds, just swallowed them.</p><p>Jeanguenat wants to get the word out about what happened to Mia, so that other pet owners don’t go through the same thing.</p><p>“A lot of people were just like, ‘Wow. I had no idea. More Home Stories

$2.1 million for new street lights in Osceola County

Bike Week enthusiast has plans to develop Main Street in Daytona Beach

Reef mitigation nears finish line off Melbourne data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/_2_1_million_for_new_street_lights_in_Os_0_7385735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/_2_1_million_for_new_street_lights_in_Os_0_7385735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/_2_1_million_for_new_street_lights_in_Os_0_7385735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/_2_1_million_for_new_street_lights_in_Os_0_7385735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/_2_1_million_for_new_street_lights_in_Os_0_7385735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>$2.1 million for new street lights in Osceola County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 09:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 10:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The purple, decorative light poles on U.S. 192 leading up to the attractions may soon be a thing of the past.</p><p>Osceola County is looking to spend more than $2.1 million to replace the poles with modern, slim, black poles. </p><p>The money, however, is not coming from average taxpayers, it’s coming out a special fund.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/bike-week-enthusiast-has-plans-to-develop-main-street-in-daytona-beach" title="Bike Week enthusiast has plans to develop Main Street in Daytona Beach" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Bike_Week_enthusiast_has_plans_to_develo_0_7385674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Bike_Week_enthusiast_has_plans_to_develo_0_7385674_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Bike_Week_enthusiast_has_plans_to_develo_0_7385674_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Bike_Week_enthusiast_has_plans_to_develo_0_7385674_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Bike_Week_enthusiast_has_plans_to_develo_0_7385674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bike Week enthusiast has plans to develop Main Street in Daytona Beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 10:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 10:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Take a light stroll down Main Street in Daytona Beach and you’ll see not one, not two, but many vacant buildings. </p><p>Some of them are used for temporary space during big event weeks.</p><p>“Keeping spaces empty for vendors during the events has kind of caused it to look like a ghost town every other day of the year,” said Victory Tattoo Owner Bobby Ellis.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/reef-mitigation-nears-finish-line-off-melbourne" title="Reef mitigation nears finish line off Melbourne" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Reef_mitigation_nears_finish_line_off_Me_0_7385423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Reef_mitigation_nears_finish_line_off_Me_0_7385423_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Reef_mitigation_nears_finish_line_off_Me_0_7385423_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Reef_mitigation_nears_finish_line_off_Me_0_7385423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Reef_mitigation_nears_finish_line_off_Me_0_7385423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 6 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Reef mitigation nears finish line off Melbourne</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 09:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The beach is a big attraction along the Space Coast, but we all know that, over time, Mother Nature takes chunks of it away. The News Station has an update on the project that addresses both problems. Visitors interact with beluga whales at the Vancouver Aquarium February 17, 2009 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Robert Giroux/Getty Images) class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412144628'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/-21-million-for-new-street-lights-in-osceola-county" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/kissimmee-street-light1_1560301543271_7385435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/kissimmee-street-light1_1560301543271_7385435_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/kissimmee-street-light1_1560301543271_7385435_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/kissimmee-street-light1_1560301543271_7385435_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/kissimmee-street-light1_1560301543271_7385435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>$2.1 million for new street lights in Osceola County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/bike-week-enthusiast-has-plans-to-develop-main-street-in-daytona-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/MAIN%20STREET%20IN%20DAYTONA%20BEACH_1560306125259.jpg_7385560_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/MAIN%20STREET%20IN%20DAYTONA%20BEACH_1560306125259.jpg_7385560_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/MAIN%20STREET%20IN%20DAYTONA%20BEACH_1560306125259.jpg_7385560_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/MAIN%20STREET%20IN%20DAYTONA%20BEACH_1560306125259.jpg_7385560_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/MAIN%20STREET%20IN%20DAYTONA%20BEACH_1560306125259.jpg_7385560_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bike Week enthusiast has plans to develop Main Street in Daytona Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/woman-warns-people-about-plant-that-can-kill-pets" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/DANGEROUS%20PLANT%20FOR%20PETS_1560305158621.jpg_7385533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/DANGEROUS%20PLANT%20FOR%20PETS_1560305158621.jpg_7385533_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/DANGEROUS%20PLANT%20FOR%20PETS_1560305158621.jpg_7385533_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/DANGEROUS%20PLANT%20FOR%20PETS_1560305158621.jpg_7385533_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/DANGEROUS%20PLANT%20FOR%20PETS_1560305158621.jpg_7385533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman warns people about plant that can kill pets</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/canada-bans-dolphin-whale-and-porpoise-captivity" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/VancuverAquarium_Banner_Getty_1560303827458_7385268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/VancuverAquarium_Banner_Getty_1560303827458_7385268_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/VancuverAquarium_Banner_Getty_1560303827458_7385268_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/VancuverAquarium_Banner_Getty_1560303827458_7385268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/VancuverAquarium_Banner_Getty_1560303827458_7385268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Visitors&#x20;interact&#x20;with&#x20;beluga&#x20;whales&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Vancouver&#x20;Aquarium&#x20;February&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;2009&#x20;in&#x20;Vancouver&#x2c;&#x20;British&#x20;Columbia&#x2c;&#x20;Canada&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Robert&#x20;Giroux&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Canada bans dolphin, whale and porpoise captivity</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/seconds-is-all-it-takes-boy-on-unicorn-raft-rescued-after-drifting-half-a-mile-out-to-sea" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/unicorn%20raft_1560301968909.jpg_7385394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/unicorn%20raft_1560301968909.jpg_7385394_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/unicorn%20raft_1560301968909.jpg_7385394_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/unicorn%20raft_1560301968909.jpg_7385394_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 