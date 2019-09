Related Headlines Woman angry after Trump brick removed

- It's a win for a President Trump supporter in Volusia County.

Afin Casey bought a brick for $90 to honor memories made with her great-grandson during President Trump's 2016 campaign trail.

It said, "Trump 2020. Drain Swamp. Brandon & Oma."

It was placed in the sidewalk in New Smyrna Beach.

But last month, Casey said the brick was removed by the local business association.

The Republican Party of Volusia County got involved, calling the brick removal a violation of free speech.

The business association said it would discuss the guidelines for brick messages at its next meeting.

Now, the brick is back in the ground, after Casey won the fight.