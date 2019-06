- Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting involving a 1-year-old.

It happened at the Park Apartments on Park Promenade Drive in Winter Park on Saturday.

Deputies say a woman from out of state called 911 saying that a man inside one of the apartments was threatening a woman and three children.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene they heard multiple gunshots and found three wounded.

Investigators say the woman was pronounced dead on scene, the man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a 1-year-old suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in stable condition.

Deputies say the suspect was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials say there were two additional children inside the apartment who were turned over to family members.