- Walmart announced on Friday that it is rolling out its next-day delivery service for customers in Orlando – for free.

Shoppers can choose from nearly 220,000 items on Walmart.com and have them delivered to their door the following day without – a membership fee.

'NextDay Delivery' is available on eligible orders of $35.

Other cities in Florida with the service include Tampa and Ft. Myers.

Walmart first announced 'NextDay Delivery' last month.

Visit Walmart.com to learn more.