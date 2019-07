- To build or not to build? That is the question that Volusia County leaders hope the public will help them answer, concerning the planned expansion of SunRail to DeLand.

County Chair Ed Kelley says he was notified on Friday that a funding source was available that could provide more than $19 million to get the Phase 2 north segment of the project started. The catch? The county would have to examine, assess, hold public meetings and approve the funds by Wednesday, July 17.

“It’s kinda like pinning us against a wall to make a decision,” Kelley said.

Kelley says the project had been shelved for several years, and as a result, final construction estimates have gone from $35 million to $100 million. Additionally, he says the county would be responsible for maintenance and up-keep of SunRail, once the project is complete.

Kelley says he does not believe revenue from SunRail would be enough to offset costs. He invites the public to come to the council meeting on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

