Volusia Co. deputy charged with DUI after off-duty crash

- A Volusia County sheriff’s deputy was charged with driving under the influence Saturday night, after an off-duty crash in his personal vehicle in Daytona Beach.

Luke Deegan, 36, was charged with DUI, two counts of DUI with property damage and three counts of DUI with injuries in the crash.

It happened at around 7:09 p.m. at Williamson Boulevard and Dunn Avenue in Daytona Beach.

Three vehicles were involved, and three people were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Deegan was not among those injured.

The Daytona Beach Police Department investigated the crash.

Deegan was assigned to the Daytona Beach courthouse annex.

He's been with the sheriff's office since May 2015.

Deegan was placed on administrative leave with pay effective immediately.