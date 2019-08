- A University of Florida band director was injured after Saturday night's game against Miami.

Orlando police say a Miami fan was pushing her way through the UF band as it was leaving Camping World Stadium and marching to the buses when the band director tried to stop her.

As he tried to do that, police say someone grabbed him from behind and pushed him to the ground.

Officials say the band director received some bumps and scrapes on his head and elbow, but did not need any stitches.

Fire rescue officials cleared the band director to ride the bus back to Gainesville.

Police say the band director did not want to prosecute, but did agree to the incident being documented.

The Gators won the 2019 Camping World Kickoff game 24-20.