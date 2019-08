- Final preparations are underway before the University of Central Florida opens its new campus in Downtown Orlando next week.

Those preparations include campus police opening a new headquarters downtown.

The new substation on Amelia Street is designed to look just like the UCF Police Department on the main campus.

On Friday, UCF police held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and showed off the new space, which features a patrol bay, interview room, conference room, office space and more.

Students will start moving into the Downtown Orlando campus over the next week.

Classes start on Aug. 26.