- Palm trees are as much a Florida symbol as alligators and oranges, and they're tough - withstanding 130 mile-per-hour winds during a hurricane.

But now, all it takes is a tiny insect to bring them down.

"The decline is going to be much quicker with this disease, spreading from the bottom to the top," said Roi Levin, with Environmental Pest & Lawn Services.

The insects, called leaf-hoppers or plant-hoppers, carry a tree disease called Lethal Bronzing.

The first case was found in Tampa. And since then, it's been spreading across the state.

"It's a bacterial disease called a phytoplasma that kills the palm anywhere from a month to four months after it's infected," Levin said.

It takes a DNA test to know for sure that's what the problem is.

Once its diagnosed, there are two options: Cut it down or call the doctor.

Like when a human or animal gets sick, a tree can also take medicine.

A liquid medicine gets injected into the tree every three months to stave off the effects of the lethal bronzing.

Those shots cost anywhere from $10 to $50.

Levin says queen palms and sabal palms, seem most vulnerable to the disease, but there's a lot that researchers still don't know about it.