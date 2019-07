- The National Hurricane Center says a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic that is moving toward Florida now has a 30 percent chance of becoming the third named storm of 2019.

The website says, "Showers and thunderstorms over the Northwest Bahamas and the adjacent waters are associated with a trough of low pressure. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for development during the next couple of days while the trough moves west-northwestward to northwestward at around 15 mph. Additional development is not anticipated after that time due to strong upper-level winds."