Coel was working for the Punta Gorda Police Department in August 2016 when authorities say he mistakenly shot and killed 73-year-old Mary Knowlton during a role-playing scenario. Coel was fired in March 2017, shortly after being criminally charged.
The city's former police chief had been charged with misdemeanor culpable negligence related to the shooting, but a jury acquitted him in June 2017. He was fired two months later following the city's own investigation.
And it’s back. Hurricane season kicks off Saturday , something Florida and the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico coastal states heed each year with worry and hope that it won’t be another bad one like last year’s.
Last October, a monster Category 5 Hurricane Michael, with winds of about 160 mph, pushed an estimated 15-foot storm surge through the town of Mexico Beach in the Florida Panhandle. It wiped out much of the town, sweeping home after home off their foundations.
Are you feeling lucky?
No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, so now the jackpot has jumped to a massive $475 million!
While dreaming about quitting your job and buying an island sounds great, for most of us, they will just remain dreams. Your odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million.
The gunman who killed 12 people in a Virginia Beach municipal building was identified by police Saturday as a 15-year city employee who had served in the military and was described by neighbors as quiet and rarely smiling.
Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera identified the gunman as DeWayne Craddock, who was employed as an engineer with the city's public utilities department. Craddock died in a gun battle with police. Cervera declined to comment on a motive.