- Scary moments for drivers in Orange County, when a tree fell into the road on Saturday.

It happened on Crystal Lake Drive at around 1 p.m.

Fire rescue officials say two cars were hit by the tree.

Firefighters responded to the scene and transported one injured child to the hospital.

The extent of the child's injuries was not clear.

Officials on scene say the tree appeared old and was likely rotted.

The debris was cleared from the roadway.