<article> <section id="story414094226" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414094226" data-article-version="1.0">Trapper called in to relocate nuisance peacocks</h1> </header> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414094226_414094013_189584";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414094013","video":"577102","title":"Trapper%20called%20in%20to%20relocate%20nuisance%20peacocks","caption":"Fox%2035%20News%20at%205%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F21%2FTrapper_called_in_to_relocate_nuisance_p_0_7431637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F21%2FTrapper_called_in_to_relocate_nuisance_peacocks_577102_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655769143%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D71QV4dzFSYmYUrfNRED3y4wOYbM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fhome%2Ftrapper-called-in-to-relocate-nuisance-peacocks"}},"createDate":"Jun 21 2019 07:52PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414094226_414094013_189584",video:"577102",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Trapper_called_in_to_relocate_nuisance_p_0_7431637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520News%2520at%25205%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/21/Trapper_called_in_to_relocate_nuisance_peacocks_577102_1800.mp4?Expires=1655769143&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=71QV4dzFSYmYUrfNRED3y4wOYbM",eventLabel:"Trapper%20called%20in%20to%20relocate%20nuisance%20peacocks-414094013",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fhome%2Ftrapper-called-in-to-relocate-nuisance-peacocks"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 07:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-414094226"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 07:52PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 07:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-414094226" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414094226-414094705"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/peacock_1561161569294_7431643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/peacock_1561161569294_7431643_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/peacock_1561161569294_7431643_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/peacock_1561161569294_7431643_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/peacock_1561161569294_7431643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414094226-414094705" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/peacock_1561161569294_7431643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/peacock_1561161569294_7431643_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/peacock_1561161569294_7431643_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/peacock_1561161569294_7431643_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/peacock_1561161569294_7431643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414094226" style="display: none;"> </div> PALM BAY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Hundreds of peacocks are putting neighbor against neighbor in Palm Bay.</p> <p>Some people love them, some people can’t stand them. And now, one homeowner has hired a professional trapper for a peacock purge.</p> <p>The plan is to capture as many as possible and relocate them to a wildlife preserve.</p> <p>It’s perfectly legal, but some neighbors are so attached to the peacocks, they’re mad at the folks who want them gone.</p> <p>Neighbors say there are roughly 200 peacocks in the neighborhood. </p> <p>The trapper says he thinks he can put a dent in that population and do it humanely, hoping to relocate 50.</p> <p>“Honestly, peacocks are one of our worst nightmares. I’m the only idiot in Brevard County who will actually go up against the people with the peacocks. You get half of the people that like 'em and the other half that don’t,” said James Dean, wildlife trapper.</p> <p>He’s been hired by a resident to deal with the peacocks.</p> <p>Dean’s trap has a mirror in the cage. </p> <p>The Peacock sees its own reflection and thinks it’s a mate.</p> <p>When one squeezes into the cage, Dean will drop the door.</p> <p>Two big, towering trees are where the peacocks go at night.</p> <p>Neighbors say the houses directly under the trees get the most racket and the most droppings.</p> <p>“You have to respect the people who want them gone because they’ve had shingles torn off the roof, they’ve had vehicles damaged, they’ve had screen enclosures damaged, flowers ripped out of the ground.” Dean said.</p> <p>“Don’t misunderstand me, they’re beautiful, but it’s too much,” said Dora Paolino.</p> <p>Paolino says she does not not want all of the peacocks to be removed, but 50, she supports.</p> <p>“When a car passes very fast or in the middle of the night, they make their noises and you wake up,” Paolino said.</p> <p>Curt Hansen is totally opposed to removing any of the birds. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/historical-marker-honoring-1920-lynching-victim-unveiled-in-downtown-orlando" title="Historical marker honoring 1920 lynching victim unveiled in Downtown Orlando" data-articleId="414069406" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Historical marker honoring 1920 lynching victim unveiled in Downtown Orlando</h4> </div> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Historical_marker_honoring_1920_lynching_0_7431035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Historical_marker_honoring_1920_lynching_0_7431035_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Historical_marker_honoring_1920_lynching_0_7431035_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Historical_marker_honoring_1920_lynching_0_7431035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Historical_marker_honoring_1920_lynching_0_7431035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Historical marker honoring 1920 lynching victim unveiled in Downtown Orlando</h4> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Orlando historical marker honoring the 1920 lynching victim was unveiled Friday in Downtown Orlando. </p><p>The marker stands in front of the History Center, honoring the life of July Perry, a prominent African American businessman, landowner and farmer.</p><p>He was lynched by a white mob almost 100 years ago.</p> </div> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Beach_safety__Beware_of_flying_umbrellas_0_7431143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Beach_safety__Beware_of_flying_umbrellas_0_7431143_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Beach_safety__Beware_of_flying_umbrellas_0_7431143_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Beach_safety__Beware_of_flying_umbrellas_0_7431143_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/Beach_safety__Beware_of_flying_umbrellas_0_7431143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Beach safety: Beware of flying umbrellas</h4> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With the sweltering heat, experts are warning beachgoers to watch out for flying umbrellas, just in case the wind picks up.</p><p>There were some tense moments in South Carolina as a toddler was almost hit by a flying umbrella with a sharp end. </p><p>The pole nearly impaled the boy, but he managed to quickly dart out of the way.</p> </div> data-articleId="414065245" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/UCF_installing_license_plate_readers_0_7431146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/UCF_installing_license_plate_readers_0_7431146_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/UCF_installing_license_plate_readers_0_7431146_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/UCF_installing_license_plate_readers_0_7431146_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>UCF installing license plate readers</h4> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> Smile! You're on camera. UCF is rolling out a new way to track who is coming and going, but does the eye in the sky violate your privacy? </p><p>The new license plate readers are not the only change coming to campus. </p><p>Some license plate readers are already sprinkled around campus. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/trump-administration-argues-detained-migrant-children-may-not-necessarily-need-soap-toothbrushes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/border%20THUMB_1561162999970.jpg_7431582_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Minors are seen as they exercise in a common area at the Homestead shelter for unaccompanied migrant children on April 08, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="border THUMB_1561162999970.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump administration argues detained migrant children may not necessarily need soap, toothbrushes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/trapper-called-in-to-relocate-nuisance-peacocks"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/peacock_1561161569294_7431643_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="peacock_1561161569294.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trapper called in to relocate nuisance peacocks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/larger-bone-spike-at-back-of-head-in-young-adults-possibly-due-to-poor-posture-from-tech-study-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/ugcjournal_headhorns_062119_1561152963543_7430597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An X-ray shows a small protuberance in the back of a young person's skull that was used in a study about the growths getting larger. (Photo credit: Nature Journal)" title="ugcjournal_headhorns_062119_1561152963543-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Larger bone spike at back of head in young adults possibly due to poor posture from tech, study says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/historical-marker-honoring-1920-lynching-victim-unveiled-in-downtown-orlando"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/JULY%20PERRY%20HISTORICAL%20MARKER_1561153331470.jpg_7431028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="JULY PERRY HISTORICAL MARKER_1561153331470.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Historical marker honoring 1920 lynching victim unveiled in Downtown Orlando</h3> </a> 