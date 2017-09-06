Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Miami Dolphins game to be played in week 11

- The National Football League announced on Wednesday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Miami Dolphins game will be played on Sunday, November 9.



The game was originally scheduled for this Sunday, but due to the potential impact of Hurricane Irma on South Florida the game will be played in Week 11.



Week 11 was previously an open date for both teams, according to the NFL.



The NFL announced yesterday that "in the interest of public safety in light of the continuing state of emergency, the league, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, would not play an NFL game in South Florida this week."