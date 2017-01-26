< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Swim instructor charged with neglect over boy's near death Posted May 31 2019 08:36AM EDT (AP)</strong> - A Florida swim instructor has been charged with child neglect over the near death of a 3-year-old boy who slipped underwater for more than two minutes while under her supervision.</p> <p>News outlets report Park Maitland School worker 34-year-old Jessica Kretz was arrested this week. She is the only instructor charged in the 2018 incident, though three others were present. Maitland police say she was supervising the boy and knew he couldn't swim.</p> <p>Police released surveillance video Thursday that shows the boy losing his grip on a floating device and sinking beneath the water as the teachers work nearby with other children. Kretz later notices the boy and pulls him from the water.</p> <p>The boy's family is suing the school for negligence. The school says it no longer employs the teachers. More Home Stories All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>11-foot alligator breaks into Florida home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 08:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Imagine walking into your kitchen in the middle of the night for a snack... and almost becoming one!</p><p>The Clearwater Police Department responded to home on Eagles Landing in Clearwater after getting a call about an unusual burglar: an 11-foot alligator!</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-searching-for-missing-13-year-old-boy-from-west-palm-beach" title="Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy from West Palm Beach" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/missing%20west%20palm_1559311581179.png_7335089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/missing%20west%20palm_1559311581179.png_7335089_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/missing%20west%20palm_1559311581179.png_7335089_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/missing%20west%20palm_1559311581179.png_7335089_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/missing%20west%20palm_1559311581179.png_7335089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy from West Palm Beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:10AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>West Palm Beach police need the public's help finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last week.</p><p>Travarri Hayes was last seen on May 23 around 9:00 a.m. leaving his residence in the 900 block of 34th St.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/casey-anthony-s-life-is-being-made-into-a-movie" title="Casey Anthony's life is being made into a movie, report says" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/24/GETTY_casey%20anthony_032419_1553433097733.png_6935769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/24/GETTY_casey%20anthony_032419_1553433097733.png_6935769_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/24/GETTY_casey%20anthony_032419_1553433097733.png_6935769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/24/GETTY_casey%20anthony_032419_1553433097733.png_6935769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/24/GETTY_casey%20anthony_032419_1553433097733.png_6935769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Casey Anthony's life is being made into a movie, report says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 09:07AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 09:18AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Casey Anthony’s life is being made into a movie.</p><p>Anthony, 33, who was once branded the most-hated mother in America, is planning to make a movie called “As I Was Told.” The movie will be based on her life that should be complete by next year, according to t he Daily Mail.</p><p>The movie, she says, “'will make it clear that I had no part in Caylee's death as far as how she died.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Preview: Orlando City travels to Montreal for Saturday match</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/scripps-national-spelling-bee-ends-in-8-way-tie" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY%20Scripps%20National%20Spelling%20Bee_1559307924146.jpg_7334760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY%20Scripps%20National%20Spelling%20Bee_1559307924146.jpg_7334760_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY%20Scripps%20National%20Spelling%20Bee_1559307924146.jpg_7334760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY%20Scripps%20National%20Spelling%20Bee_1559307924146.jpg_7334760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/GETTY%20Scripps%20National%20Spelling%20Bee_1559307924146.jpg_7334760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Abhijay&#x20;Kodali&#x2c;&#x20;Sohum&#x20;Sukhatankar&#x20;and&#x20;Rishik&#x20;Gandhasri&#x20;hold&#x20;up&#x20;the&#x20;trophy&#x20;with&#x20;other&#x20;co-champions&#x20;for&#x20;photographers&#x20;after&#x20;20&#x20;rounds&#x20;of&#x20;competition&#x20;and&#x20;won&#x20;the&#x20;championship&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Scripps&#x20;National&#x20;Spelling&#x20;Bee&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Scripps National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/casey-anthony-s-life-is-being-made-into-a-movie" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/24/GETTY_casey%20anthony_032419_1553433097733.png_6935769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/24/GETTY_casey%20anthony_032419_1553433097733.png_6935769_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/24/GETTY_casey%20anthony_032419_1553433097733.png_6935769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/24/GETTY_casey%20anthony_032419_1553433097733.png_6935769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/24/GETTY_casey%20anthony_032419_1553433097733.png_6935769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Burbank-Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Casey Anthony's life is being made into a movie, report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/majority-of-engaged-couples-register-for-this-kitchenware-item-study-reveals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/25/wedding-rings_1451093516160_664406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/25/wedding-rings_1451093516160_664406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/25/wedding-rings_1451093516160_664406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/25/wedding-rings_1451093516160_664406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/12/25/wedding-rings_1451093516160_664406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;ClaraDon&#x2f;Flickr&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Majority of engaged couples register for this kitchenware item, study reveals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/experts-cite-bully-parents-in-decline-in-youth-sports-participation-nationwide" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/03/07/football%20generic_1457398925211_947566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Experts cite 'bully parents' in decline in youth sports participation nationwide</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> 