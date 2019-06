- The Florida Department of Transportation said Friday that SunRail will offer additional evening hours of service on the night of President Trump's event at the Amway Center.

SunRail will operate its normal service schedule until 10 p.m. on June 18.

Beginning at 10 p.m., SunRail will operate three northbound and three southbound trains departing exclusively from Church Street Station.

After departing Church Street Station, trains will be drop off service to all stations only, meaning station stops will be limited only to passengers exiting the train at their final destinations.

Trains will not be picking up additional passengers along the way.

Northbound Church Street Station Platform (north of South Street):

• 10:15 p.m.

• 10:30 p.m.

• 10:45 p.m.

• Station stops at: LYNX Central, AdventHealth, Winter Park, Maitland, Altamonte Springs, Longwood, Lake Mary, Sanford, DeBary

Southbound Church Street Station Platform (south of South Street):

• 10:00 p.m.

• 10:15 p.m.

• 10:45 p.m.

• Station stops at: Orlando Health/Amtrak, Sand Lake Road, Meadow Woods, Tupperware, Kissimmee/Amtrak, Poinciana