Summer sailing to New York ends with boat sunk at popular Florida Beach

- One man's mission to sail to New York from Florida over the July 4th holiday didn't get very far.

Michael Mclean, of Queens, New York, says he and his passenger dropped anchor in his 42-foot trawler two nights ago about a third of a mile off Port Canaveral, Florida. But he says they didn't put out enough rope when they dropped anchor, so when high tide overnight they dragged anchor and beached the boat.

"I wasn't thinking," said Chris Kenworthy, who was helping Mclean in return for a ride up to New York. "Stupid mistake cost us."

The two men say they tried to drag the large fishing boat into deeper water-- but by Sunday morning it was in three feet of water and wedged too deeply into the sand.

The U.S. Coast Guard tells FOX 35 the 450 gallons of diesel fuel onboard is not currently leaking, but if it does, they will seize the boat and tow it away. A Brevard County sheriff's deputy on Monday put up no swim signs and kept the public away for safety reasons. Meanwhile, the owner and his passenger are camped out on the beach, and say they don't have the money to salvage the boat.

"What can you do?" said Kenworthy. "You gotta pay. We all pay for our mistakes sometimes in life."

The Coast Gaurd says they are allowing the owner time to find a contractor willing to tow the boat, which is now sunk about 40 yards from shore.

