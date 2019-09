- Crews are closing lanes on northbound I-95 on Saturday night in Brevard and Flagler counties.

The work is expected to continue overnight and into the early morning.

The lane closures are occurring near the Ellis Road interchange construction project near the City of Melbourne in Brevard County, and near the Old Kings Road overpass north of the City of Palm Coast in Flagler County.

The Florida Department of Transportation is doing work to expand the left-hand shoulder in these areas, which could aid in a northbound emergency evacuation — if emergency shoulder use becomes necessary.