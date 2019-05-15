< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. SpaceX scrubs launch of Falcon 9 rocket Falcon 9 scrubbed</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="407110422" data-video-posted-date="May 15 2019 07:06PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/SpaceX_rocket_launch_planned_for_tonight_0_7268860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>SpaceX rocket launch planned for tonight</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var 15 2019 11:04PM 15 2019 07:06PM url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/space-x-falcon_1557972605614_7271108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-406937433-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/space-x-falcon_1557972605614_7271108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-406937433-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="space-x-falcon_1557972605614.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/03/05/spacex-falcon9_1520311633973_5036011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-406937433-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="spacex-falcon9_1520311633973.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-406937433-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/15/space-x-falcon_1557972605614_7271108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="space-x-falcon_1557972605614.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/spacex-shipment-reaches-space-station-after-weekend-launch-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/11/dragon-capsule-SpaceX_1513029998024_4654690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>SpaceX shipment reaches space station after launch</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/spacex-launches-mega-rocket-lands-all-3-boosters"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/11/spacex-falcon-heavy-launch-041119_1555024237463_7096601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>SpaceX launches mega rocket, lands all 3 boosters</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/spacex-s-starship-to-be-built-in-launched-from-florida"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/20/SpaceX_s_Starship_to_be_built_in_and_lau_0_6920145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>SpaceX's Starship to be built in, launched from FL</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The planned launch of a Falcon 9 rocket by SpaceX has been scrubbed for Wednesday, due to excessive high-level winds. A backup launch window opens on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. </p> <p>The rocket will carry 60 broadband communication satellites into space, known as Starlink. The 90-minute launch window was originally slated to open at 10:30 p.m. and close at midnight. That opening has now been pushed to 11 p.m. </p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">New T-0 of 11:00 p.m. EDT—Falcon 9 and Starlink continue to look good for today's launch</p> — SpaceX (@SpaceX) <a href="https://twitter.com/SpaceX/status/1128841518599426048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 16, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p><br /> According to forecasters from the U.S. Air Force's 45th Weather Squadron, weather conditions are still favorable for liftoff.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/spacex-confirms-crew-capsule-destroyed-in-ground-testing"><strong>RELATED: SpaceX confirms crew capsule destroyed in ground testing</strong></a></p> <p>The Starlink mission will be the heaviest SpaceX payload ever at 18.5 tons. More Home Stories

FHP: Video shows man stealing trooper's cruiser

Father found sleeping in car charged with DUI

Air traffic reveals moments before plane went down on I-4 data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/FHP_vehicle_stolen_followed_by_multi_cou_0_7285480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/FHP_vehicle_stolen_followed_by_multi_cou_0_7285480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/FHP_vehicle_stolen_followed_by_multi_cou_0_7285480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/FHP_vehicle_stolen_followed_by_multi_cou_0_7285480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FHP: Video shows man stealing trooper's cruiser</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 10:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 11:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Florida Highway Patrol has released video of a pursuit of a suspect which happened last week. The man troopers were chasing was accused of stealing an FHP cruisier.</p><p>Just after 4 p.m. on May 2, a trooper spotted a pedestrian who appeared to be “medically distressed,” as he was walking along the Florida Turnpike in Okeechobee County. That pedestrian was identified as Shane Jensen, who was wanted in a carjacking incident in Clearwater. </p><p>As the trooper walked away from his cruiser to retrieve water for Jensen, the suspect got up and entered the patrol car and took off down the highway.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/father-found-sleeping-in-car-charged-with-dui" title="Father found sleeping in car charged with DUI" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/Father_found_sleeping_in_car_charged_wit_0_7286648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/Father_found_sleeping_in_car_charged_wit_0_7286648_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/Father_found_sleeping_in_car_charged_wit_0_7286648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/Father_found_sleeping_in_car_charged_wit_0_7286648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/Father_found_sleeping_in_car_charged_wit_0_7286648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Father found sleeping in car charged with DUI</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Holly Bristow, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 10:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 11:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An unthinkable scene played out in the middle of Interstate 4, after a father was charged with driving under the influence, with his two little girls buckled up in the back seat of his car. </p><p>The Florida Highway Patrol says they found 39-year-old Adrian Adams at a dead stop in his car in a center lane in Downtown Orlando. </p><p>“I thought he was disabled, so I pulled behind him,” one FHP trooper is heard on dashboard camera video telling another trooper. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/air-traffic-reveals-moments-before-plane-went-down-on-i-4" title="Air traffic reveals moments before plane went down on I-4" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/Air_traffic_reveals_moments_before_plane_0_7287031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/Air_traffic_reveals_moments_before_plane_0_7287031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/Air_traffic_reveals_moments_before_plane_0_7287031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/Air_traffic_reveals_moments_before_plane_0_7287031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/17/Air_traffic_reveals_moments_before_plane_0_7287031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Air traffic reveals moments before plane went down on I-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 10:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 11:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Five tense minutes for a pilot and a control tower. At 5:20 p.m. Thursday, the pilot of a small plane, called the Orlando Executive Airport in distress.</p><p>“I am about 11 miles north of the airport and I just ran out of fuel in one tank,” said Angel Garcia.</p><p>Garcia requested an immediate landing. The tower granted the landing, but just a few minutes later, Garcia called in a "mayday." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a 