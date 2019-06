- SpaceX says 'all systems go' for Monday's planned launch out of Cape Canaveral.

The company is sending up a Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying 24 satellites for NASA and the Department of Defense.

Officials say each satellite will need to be dropped in a different orbit, meaning the Falcon Heavy will fire up its engines several times over the course of the hours-long mission in space.

The rocket is also sending up some experimental devices.

Monday's launch window opens at 11:30 p.m.

The News Station's Samantha Sosa has the story.