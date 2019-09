- A home builder’s sign in St. Cloud was vandalized over the weekend, making it clear that some people want the developer to “go away.”

The construction sign was on Nolte Road in St. Cloud.

It’s the sign that launched a thousand giggles.

“I thought at first maybe it was my son who did it because I have an 18-year-old,” said Michael Esgro, who lives near the new development.

The sign alerts people of a new development coming soon to St. Cloud, but it was vandalized over the weekend.

The words “Go away. We miss cows.” was spray-painted over it.

Some say it’s a sign of the times in St. Cloud.

“It was just two-lane roads and dirt roads, and now it’s just turned into, it’s crazy,” Esgro said.

“I do kind of miss the green space,” said Judy Brantley, who also lives nearby.

Some who live in the area say these new developments tarnish St. Cloud’s charm.

“St. Cloud is just kind of a like, a little hidden treasure,” Brantley said.

“I think that was a little dig to the developments or maybe to the politicians to stop doing, slow down a little bit,” Esgro said.

The message was heard loud and clear. It’s been taken down, but construction on the development continues.

“The progress, the developments, they’ve just been going up left and right. When it comes down to it, I think it comes down to the dollar,” Esgro said.

A spokesperson for St. Cloud said the construction project will create 451 homes on 175 acres.

It's the Old Hickory subdivision project that was approved by the city council in 2006.