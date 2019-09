- Orange County deputies are searching for a missing 83-year-old man.

Deputies say John Reetz was last seen at 9 a.m. on Friday at his home on Lovely Lane in the Maitland area.

Reetz could be driving a 2015 Silver Ford F-150 with a Michigan tag AQG-666.

Deputies say his family is concerned about his well-being.

If you see him, you're asked to call 911.