Shooting suspect arrested after chase in Brevard Co.

- Shots fired in a Brevard County neighborhood two days before Christmas.

Officers say Michael Clenaghan shot at someone across the street from his house on Hamm Street.

Officers then say the 37-year-old ran inside his home and attacked his wife.

Police say the person shot at was not hit.

Just as investigators arrived at the shooting scene, they say Clenaghan drove off.

Palm Bay police eventually pulled him over on I-95, northbound, near Rockledge.

Clenaghan is facing several charges including aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.