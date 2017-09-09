Shelters begin to open in Central Florida
With Hurricane Irma headed towards Florida, here is list county-by-county for shelters in Central Florida.
Alachua County:
The City of Gainesville will open two shelters Friday, September 8 at 10 a.m.
Senior Center (for special needs)
5701 NW 34th Blvd. and Easton Newberry Sports Complex (24800 NW 16th Ave, Newberry)
Pet-friendly shelter will open on Friday, September 8 at 5 p.m. for cats, dogs, and their owners.
Waldo Community School
14450 NE 148th Ave
Waldo
Brevard County:
Friday at 3 p.m., the following pet-friendly shelters will open:
Port St. John Community Center, 6650 Corto Road, Port St. John
Viera Regional Community Center, 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera
Wickham Park Community Center, 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne
Ted Whitlock Community Center at Fred Poppe Regional Park, 1951 Malabar Rd NW, Palm Bay
Friday at 3 p.m., the following general population shelters will open:
Apollo Elementary School, 3085 Knox McRae Dr., Titusville
Imperial Estates Elementary School, 900 Imperial Estates Lane, Titusville
Space Coast Junior/Senior High, 6150 Banyan Street, Port St John
Walter Butler Community Center at Bernice Jackson Park, 4201 US Highway 1, Cocoa
Manatee Elementary School, 3425 Viera Blvd., Viera
Sherwood Elementary School, 2541 Post Road, Melbourne
Melbourne High School, 74 Bulldog Blvd., Melbourne
Meadowlane Intermediate Elementary, 2700 Wingate Blvd., West Melbourne
Heritage High School 2351 Malabar Rd., Palm Bay
Bayside High School, 1901 DeGroodt Rd. S.W. Palm Bay
South Mainland Community Center, 3700 Allen Ave., Micco
Special needs shelters will also open on Friday.
Flagler County:
Four emergency shelters will open at 7 a.m. Saturday for residents seeking refuge from Hurricane Irma.
Buddy Taylor/Wadsworth Campus – General Population
4500 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast
Bunnell Elementary – Pet friendly
305 N. Palmetto Street, Bunnell
Rymfire Elementary – Special Needs
1425 Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast
Limited cots will be available at the shelters. Residents will be permitted to bring single/twin size inflatable mattresses. Queen and king size mattresses will not be allowed.
All residents should bring:
• 72-hour supply of all medications
• Sleeping bags, pillows, and blankets
• Extra chargers and batteries for electronics
• Headphones for music devices
• Snacks and “comfort foods” – meals will be served
• Those with special diets should bring appropriate foods
• No weapons allowed
• No illegal narcotics allowed
• No alcohol allowed
Residents with pets (Bunnell Elementary only):
• Animals must be crated
• Animals must have current vaccination records and supplies, including medications
• “Pets” are dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, rodents, and turtles
• Four (4) pet maximum
• No snakes, reptiles or farm animals and livestock
• No drop offs
Residents with special needs (Rymfire Elementary):
• Special needs residents are those who require assistance with daily living or who have medical conditions that prevent or hinder their ability to care for themselves, as well as those who require electricity or oxygen
• A family member or caregiver should stay at the shelter with the individual
Special needs shelters provide only limited medical care
Marion County:
The following shelters will be opening in Marion County at 5:00 p.m. Friday evening (with the exception of Madison Street Academy) in preparation for Hurricane Irma. Madison Street Academy will open at 7:00 p.m. on Friday also as a general population shelter.
General Population Shelters:
North Marion Middle School (2085 W Highway 329, Citra)
Fort McCoy School (16160 NE Highway 315, Fort McCoy)
Lake Weir High School (10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala)
Forest High School (5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala)
Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary (4397 SW 95th Street, Ocala)
Belleview Middle School (10500 SE 36th Avenue, Belleview FL)
Madison Street Academy (401 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Ocala, Fl, Opens at 7:00 p.m. on 9/8/17)
Special Needs Shelters:
Belleview High School (10400 SE 36th Avenue, Belleview FL)
West Port High School (3733 SW 80th Avenue, Ocala- Also a general population shelter)
*A caregiver should accompany the special needs individual(s) to the shelter, if possible.
Pet-Friendly Shelter:
Vanguard High School (7 NW 28th Street, Ocala)
Special needs individuals can contact the Citizens Information Line at 352-369-7500 to arrange transportation to a shelter, if necessary. If Sex Offenders or Sex Predators need to evacuate, they are encouraged to first seek shelter with family or friends, in a non-residency restricted area. If that is not an option, they must report to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender /Predator Unit office for shelter.
Emergency Management officials are encouraging citizens to bring supplies with them to the shelters to last them for 24-48 hours, such as clothing, bedding, medications, food, water, etc. If you are bringing your pet(s) to the pet-friendly shelter, they must be crated and you will be required to provide recent immunization documentation. Please bring whatever supplies are needed in order for your pets to be self-sufficient, and please pick up after them as well.
Orange County:
Orange County will open shelters for the general population, including pet-friendly shelters beginning Saturday, September 9, at 9 a.m.
Apopka High School
555 Martin St. Apopka, FL 32712
General Population
Colonial High School
6100 Oleander Dr.
Orlando, FL 32807
General Population
East River High School
654 Columbia School Rd. Orlando, FL 32833
General Population
Edgewater High School
3100 Edgewater Dr. Orlando, FL 32804
General Population
Memorial Middle School
2220 29th St.
Orlando, FL 32805
General Population
Odyssey Middle School
9290 Lee Vista Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32829
General Population
West Orange High School
1625 Beulah Rd.
Winter Garden, FL 34787
General Population
Barnett Park Community Center
4801 W. Colonial Dr.
Orlando, FL 32808
General Population
* Pet Friendly
Bithlo Community Center
18501 Washington Ave.
Orlando, FL 32820
General Population
*Pet Friendly
OURM emergency shelter locations:
FAMILY HOME: (Accommodating single mothers, single fathers, single women and families)
1525 W. Washington St.
Orlando, FL 32805
MEN’S HOME: (Accommodating men only)
410 W. Central Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32804
Islamic Society of Central Florida
ISCF will have three locations where the community can take shelter.
MECCA Center
1586 North Goldenrod Rd.
Orlando, FL 32807
Islamic Society of Central Florida
4962 Old Winter Garden Road
Orlando, FL 32811
Masjid Al-Aziz
9501 Satellite Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32837
Osceola County:
Osceola County shelters will only be listed upon activation.
Pet-Friendly shelters will open Friday, September 8 at noon for dogs and cats.
Harmony High School, 3601 Arthur J Gallagher Boulevard, St Cloud, FL 34771
Kissimmee Middle School, 2410 Dyer Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Liberty High School, 4250 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Contact the Osceola County Citizen Information Center at 407-742-0000 for any questions.
Polk County:
Polk County shelters will open on Saturday, September 9 at 8 a.m.
Lake Region High School
1995 Thunder Road
Eagle Lake
Tenoroc High School
4905 Saddle Creek Rd.
Lakeland
Spook Hill Elementary
321 Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Ave., E.
Lake Wales
Mulberry Middle School
500 Martin Luther King Ave.
Mulberry
Lake Marion Creek Elem.
3055 Lk. Marion Creek Rd.
Poinciana
Horizons Elementary
1700 Forest Lake Drive
Davenport
Chain of Lakes Elementary
7001 CR 653
Winter Haven
Davenport School of the Arts
4751 N CR 547
Davenport
Donald Bronson Community Center
124 Bronson Trail
Polk City
"Special Needs" Shelters will also open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, for those residents with special medical needs. Polk County Emergency Management Special Needs Program is designed to provide shelter and/or transportation for residents with medical or physical conditions and/or dependent on medical electrical equipment who require assistance during an emergency. The "Special Needs" Shelters are located at:
Polk Co. Health Department
1255 Brice Blvd.
Bartow
Ridge Community H. S.
500 W. Orchid Dr.
Davenport
McKeel Academy
1810 W. Parker St.
Lakeland
Seminole County:
Shelters are currently on standby (not open) and anticipated to open Saturday.
Sumter County:
Sumter County Fairgrounds
7620 SR 471
Webster, FL 33513
*Pet Friendly
Volusia County:
The following shelters will open at the times noted. Residents are asked to not arrive at a shelter before the opening time.
Opening at 10 a.m. Saturday
General Shelters
New Smyrna Beach High School, 1015 10th St., New Smyrna Beach
University High School, 1000 W. Rhode Island Ave., Orange City
Ormond Middle School, 151 Domicilio Ave., Ormond Beach
Taylor Middle/High School, 100 E. Washington Ave., Pierson
Sweetwater Elementary School, 5800 Victoria Gardens Blvd., Port Orange
Cypress Creek Elementary School, 6100 S. Williamson Blvd., Port Orange
Special Needs Shelters (these are pet friendly for those with special needs)
Palm Terrace Elementary School, 1825 Dunn Ave, Daytona Beach
Atlantic High School, 1250 Reed Canal Road, Port Orange
Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange
Freedom Elementary School, 1395 S. Blue Lake Ave., DeLand
Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona
General Public Pet-Friendly Shelters
Hinson Middle School, 1860 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach
Citrus Grove Elementary School, 729 Hazen Road, DeLand
Spirit Elementary School, 1500 Meadowlark Drive, Deltona
Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 E. State Road 44, DeLand
Opening at noon Saturday
General Shelters
Mainland High School, 1255 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach
River Springs Middle School, 900 West Ohio Ave., Orange City
Pride Elementary School, 1100 Learning Lane, Deltona
DeLand High School, 800 N. Hill Ave., DeLand
General Public Pet-Friendly Shelters
Pine Trail Elementary School, 300 Airport Road, Ormond Beach
Champion Elementary School, 921 Tournament Drive, Daytona Beach