Shelters begin to open in Central Florida

With Hurricane Irma headed towards Florida, here is list county-by-county for shelters in Central Florida.

Alachua County:

The City of Gainesville will open two shelters Friday, September 8 at 10 a.m.

Senior Center (for special needs)

5701 NW 34th Blvd. and Easton Newberry Sports Complex (24800 NW 16th Ave, Newberry)

Pet-friendly shelter will open on Friday, September 8 at 5 p.m. for cats, dogs, and their owners.

Waldo Community School

14450 NE 148th Ave

Waldo

Brevard County:

Friday at 3 p.m., the following pet-friendly shelters will open:

Port St. John Community Center, 6650 Corto Road, Port St. John

Viera Regional Community Center, 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera

Wickham Park Community Center, 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne

Ted Whitlock Community Center at Fred Poppe Regional Park, 1951 Malabar Rd NW, Palm Bay

Friday at 3 p.m., the following general population shelters will open:

Apollo Elementary School, 3085 Knox McRae Dr., Titusville

Imperial Estates Elementary School, 900 Imperial Estates Lane, Titusville

Space Coast Junior/Senior High, 6150 Banyan Street, Port St John

Walter Butler Community Center at Bernice Jackson Park, 4201 US Highway 1, Cocoa

Manatee Elementary School, 3425 Viera Blvd., Viera

Sherwood Elementary School, 2541 Post Road, Melbourne

Melbourne High School, 74 Bulldog Blvd., Melbourne

Meadowlane Intermediate Elementary, 2700 Wingate Blvd., West Melbourne

Heritage High School 2351 Malabar Rd., Palm Bay

Bayside High School, 1901 DeGroodt Rd. S.W. Palm Bay

South Mainland Community Center, 3700 Allen Ave., Micco

Special needs shelters will also open on Friday.

Flagler County:

Four emergency shelters will open at 7 a.m. Saturday for residents seeking refuge from Hurricane Irma.

Buddy Taylor/Wadsworth Campus – General Population

4500 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast

MAP

Bunnell Elementary – Pet friendly

305 N. Palmetto Street, Bunnell

MAP

Rymfire Elementary – Special Needs

1425 Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast

MAP

Limited cots will be available at the shelters. Residents will be permitted to bring single/twin size inflatable mattresses. Queen and king size mattresses will not be allowed.

All residents should bring:

• 72-hour supply of all medications

• Sleeping bags, pillows, and blankets

• Extra chargers and batteries for electronics

• Headphones for music devices

• Snacks and “comfort foods” – meals will be served

• Those with special diets should bring appropriate foods

• No weapons allowed

• No illegal narcotics allowed

• No alcohol allowed

Residents with pets (Bunnell Elementary only):

• Animals must be crated

• Animals must have current vaccination records and supplies, including medications

• “Pets” are dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, rodents, and turtles

• Four (4) pet maximum

• No snakes, reptiles or farm animals and livestock

• No drop offs

Residents with special needs (Rymfire Elementary):

• Special needs residents are those who require assistance with daily living or who have medical conditions that prevent or hinder their ability to care for themselves, as well as those who require electricity or oxygen

• A family member or caregiver should stay at the shelter with the individual

Special needs shelters provide only limited medical care

Marion County:

The following shelters will be opening in Marion County at 5:00 p.m. Friday evening (with the exception of Madison Street Academy) in preparation for Hurricane Irma. Madison Street Academy will open at 7:00 p.m. on Friday also as a general population shelter.

General Population Shelters:

North Marion Middle School (2085 W Highway 329, Citra)

Fort McCoy School (16160 NE Highway 315, Fort McCoy)

Lake Weir High School (10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala)

Forest High School (5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala)

Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary (4397 SW 95th Street, Ocala)

Belleview Middle School (10500 SE 36th Avenue, Belleview FL)

Madison Street Academy (401 NW Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Ocala, Fl, Opens at 7:00 p.m. on 9/8/17)

Special Needs Shelters:

Belleview High School (10400 SE 36th Avenue, Belleview FL)

West Port High School (3733 SW 80th Avenue, Ocala- Also a general population shelter)

*A caregiver should accompany the special needs individual(s) to the shelter, if possible.

Pet-Friendly Shelter:

Vanguard High School (7 NW 28th Street, Ocala)

Special needs individuals can contact the Citizens Information Line at 352-369-7500 to arrange transportation to a shelter, if necessary. If Sex Offenders or Sex Predators need to evacuate, they are encouraged to first seek shelter with family or friends, in a non-residency restricted area. If that is not an option, they must report to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender /Predator Unit office for shelter.

Emergency Management officials are encouraging citizens to bring supplies with them to the shelters to last them for 24-48 hours, such as clothing, bedding, medications, food, water, etc. If you are bringing your pet(s) to the pet-friendly shelter, they must be crated and you will be required to provide recent immunization documentation. Please bring whatever supplies are needed in order for your pets to be self-sufficient, and please pick up after them as well.



Orange County:

Orange County will open shelters for the general population, including pet-friendly shelters beginning Saturday, September 9, at 9 a.m.

Apopka High School

555 Martin St. Apopka, FL 32712

General Population

Colonial High School

6100 Oleander Dr.

Orlando, FL 32807

General Population

East River High School

654 Columbia School Rd. Orlando, FL 32833

General Population

Edgewater High School

3100 Edgewater Dr. Orlando, FL 32804

General Population

Memorial Middle School

2220 29th St.

Orlando, FL 32805

General Population

Odyssey Middle School

9290 Lee Vista Blvd.

Orlando, FL 32829

General Population

West Orange High School

1625 Beulah Rd.

Winter Garden, FL 34787

General Population

Barnett Park Community Center

4801 W. Colonial Dr.

Orlando, FL 32808

General Population

* Pet Friendly

Bithlo Community Center

18501 Washington Ave.

Orlando, FL 32820

General Population

*Pet Friendly

OURM emergency shelter locations:

FAMILY HOME: (Accommodating single mothers, single fathers, single women and families)

1525 W. Washington St.

Orlando, FL 32805

MEN’S HOME: (Accommodating men only)

410 W. Central Blvd.

Orlando, FL 32804

Islamic Society of Central Florida

ISCF will have three locations where the community can take shelter.

MECCA Center

1586 North Goldenrod Rd.

Orlando, FL 32807

Islamic Society of Central Florida

4962 Old Winter Garden Road

Orlando, FL 32811

Masjid Al-Aziz

9501 Satellite Blvd.

Orlando, FL 32837

Osceola County:

Osceola County shelters will only be listed upon activation.

Pet-Friendly shelters will open Friday, September 8 at noon for dogs and cats.

Harmony High School, 3601 Arthur J Gallagher Boulevard, St Cloud, FL 34771

Kissimmee Middle School, 2410 Dyer Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Liberty High School, 4250 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Contact the Osceola County Citizen Information Center at 407-742-0000 for any questions.

Polk County:

Polk County shelters will open on Saturday, September 9 at 8 a.m.

Lake Region High School

1995 Thunder Road

Eagle Lake

Tenoroc High School

4905 Saddle Creek Rd.

Lakeland

Spook Hill Elementary

321 Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Ave., E.

Lake Wales

Mulberry Middle School

500 Martin Luther King Ave.

Mulberry

Lake Marion Creek Elem.

3055 Lk. Marion Creek Rd.

Poinciana

Horizons Elementary

1700 Forest Lake Drive

Davenport

Chain of Lakes Elementary

7001 CR 653

Winter Haven

Davenport School of the Arts

4751 N CR 547

Davenport

Donald Bronson Community Center

124 Bronson Trail

Polk City

"Special Needs" Shelters will also open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, for those residents with special medical needs. Polk County Emergency Management Special Needs Program is designed to provide shelter and/or transportation for residents with medical or physical conditions and/or dependent on medical electrical equipment who require assistance during an emergency. The "Special Needs" Shelters are located at:

Polk Co. Health Department

1255 Brice Blvd.

Bartow

Ridge Community H. S.

500 W. Orchid Dr.

Davenport

McKeel Academy

1810 W. Parker St.

Lakeland

Seminole County:

Shelters are currently on standby (not open) and anticipated to open Saturday.

seminolecountyfl.gov/shelters

Sumter County:

Sumter County Fairgrounds

7620 SR 471

Webster, FL 33513

*Pet Friendly

Volusia County:

The following shelters will open at the times noted. Residents are asked to not arrive at a shelter before the opening time.

Opening at 10 a.m. Saturday

General Shelters

New Smyrna Beach High School, 1015 10th St., New Smyrna Beach

University High School, 1000 W. Rhode Island Ave., Orange City

Ormond Middle School, 151 Domicilio Ave., Ormond Beach

Taylor Middle/High School, 100 E. Washington Ave., Pierson

Sweetwater Elementary School, 5800 Victoria Gardens Blvd., Port Orange

Cypress Creek Elementary School, 6100 S. Williamson Blvd., Port Orange

Special Needs Shelters (these are pet friendly for those with special needs)

Palm Terrace Elementary School, 1825 Dunn Ave, Daytona Beach

Atlantic High School, 1250 Reed Canal Road, Port Orange

Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange

Freedom Elementary School, 1395 S. Blue Lake Ave., DeLand

Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona

General Public Pet-Friendly Shelters

Hinson Middle School, 1860 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach

Citrus Grove Elementary School, 729 Hazen Road, DeLand

Spirit Elementary School, 1500 Meadowlark Drive, Deltona

Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 E. State Road 44, DeLand

Opening at noon Saturday

General Shelters

Mainland High School, 1255 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach

River Springs Middle School, 900 West Ohio Ave., Orange City

Pride Elementary School, 1100 Learning Lane, Deltona

DeLand High School, 800 N. Hill Ave., DeLand

General Public Pet-Friendly Shelters

Pine Trail Elementary School, 300 Airport Road, Ormond Beach

Champion Elementary School, 921 Tournament Drive, Daytona Beach